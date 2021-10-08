Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
things to do in vancouver

My BC Neighbourhood Was Ranked Among The Coolest In The World & These 7 Reasons Show Why

I went and explored all of the hot spots.

My BC Neighbourhood Was Ranked Among The Coolest In The World & These 7 Reasons Show Why
MORGAN LEET | Narcity, MORGAN LEET | Narcity

My neighbourhood is officially one of the coolest in the world, but when I moved here I had no idea.

When moving to Vancouver from the East Coast of Canada this fall I blindly decided on my neighbourhood, with fingers crossed that I would love it.

As it turns out, I luckily made the absolute best choice by finding a home in Mount Pleasant.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

When I saw that it was ranked as one of the coolest in the world I was excited, but not really surprised. After just a few days of exploring the historic neighbourhood, I found amazing vintage shops, super cool breweries, vibrant murals, and of course the iconic Dude Chilling Park.

You also have direct access to transit, which takes you right downtown when you need it. You really don't need to go downtown often though because you have everything here.

It's a foodie heaven, an art hub, and an entertainment dream.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I've walked around so I could show you some of my favourite spots to hit in my neighbourhood.

Mintage Mall

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

The brightest light in a sea of vintage shops is Mintage Mall, at 245 E Broadway. When you step inside, be prepared to spend money. You won't just browse, trust me.

It has a super unique vibe, taking the entire upstairs of an old building. Once you get upstairs it's shocking how big it actually is.

You can find every one of your vintage dreams — cowboy boots, graphic tees, overalls, and even some costume props.

Main Street Brewing

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

There are also countless places to grab a pint on Main, which are all pretty great. Main Street Brewing, at 261 E 7th Ave, though represents the area well and is my favourite spot to head for happy hour.

It's a huge building where you can sit right beside all of their brewing machines. You can also grab some cans to-go.

I've had their Fruit Bomb Blackberry Sour and it was 10/10.

49th Parallel

It's no surprise 49th Parallel, at 2902 Main St, got an honourable mention in the article that ranked the neighbourhoods worldwide. It's amazing.

The locally-roasted coffee is a morning treat for me, and the people who work there are some of the friendliest around.

They also make these mouthwatering Lucky's Doughnuts, which I thank them every day for.

Queen Elizabeth Park

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Funny enough, this park is the opposite of Dude Chilling, but still is amazing. It's luscious and touristy, but totally stunning.

It's the highest point in Vancouver, so you get a breathtaking view of the city and mountains on a clear day. It also has amazing gardens with giant rhubarb plants and even bamboo.

The Art

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

This whole neighbourhood is like one big museum.

There is art on every corner, with beautiful murals that light up the streets. One of my favourite activities is just walking around because I'll always find some stunning wall art that I somehow had missed before.

Dude Chilling Park

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I remember walking by the sign for this park for the first time and doing a double-take. I thought "Could it actually be named that?"

It's named after a statue of, well, a dude chilling in the park. It perfectly encapsulates the chill vibe of the neighbourhood and cool aesthetic.

Main Street

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Main Street is home to all of these cool shops and restaurants, but deserves a whole mention of its own.

The fun street is the go-to place to find hidden gems and vibrant spaces. It's also super central but without the Downtown traffic.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Grouse Grind Hike Is Like Climbing A Staircase Up To The Clouds In BC (PHOTOS)

What it's actually like to do the Grouse Grind. ⛰️

Morgan Leet | Narcity, Morgan Leet | Narcity

Having recently moved to B.C., the famous Grouse Grind hike was one of the first things on my bucket list.

I'm an avid hiker, so brushed off the warnings from friends, and thought to myself, "It's only 2.9 kilometres, how bad could it be?"

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver's 'Imagine Van Gogh' Exhibition Is Literally Like Stepping Into A Painting

Take your next date night to a whole new level.😍

Imagine Van Gogh | Facebook, Imagine Van Gogh | Facebook

Vancouver's Imagine Van Gogh exhibition is open until October 15 and it will fully immerse you into the mind of the famous painter.

The travelling exhibit has been going from town to town over the past few years, selling out along the way. You've probably seen it all over your Instagram feed, and for good reason.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's Why A Tiny BC Town Named One Of The Best In Canada Should Be On Your Bucket List

It's only a few hours from Vancouver!

@morganeleet | Instagram, @meggclish | Instagram

Set within the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, the charming town of Tofino was just listed as one of the best small towns in Canada, according to Travel + Leisure, and it comes as no surprise to those who have visited.

The surfer's paradise has that classic beach town feel, with small shops and intimidatingly big waves. Non-surfers can breathe a sigh of relief though, with the countless other activities the town has in store for you.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Things To Do In Vancouver If You Barely Have Time For A Social Life

So much to do, so little time.
hannahgurin

So much to do, so little time. Sigh... doesn't that pretty much sum up the whole semester? Actually wait nvm, that pretty much sums up every. single. day. And when you're a student, you chill for like a sec and before you know it your six midterms behind and a hundred assignments away from semester break. It's worse right now too cause we're halfway through the semester, which means midterms after midterms. 

But don't worry Vancouverites, we got you. We know that on top of school, work, sports, extracurriculars, volunteering, campus clubs, and a significant other, you also need to fit in a social life. Because as The Spice Girls say, friendship never ends! But when it can feel impossible, we're here to tell you mission impossible can be achieved.

Keep Reading Show less