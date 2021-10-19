Mike Tyson Was In Full-On Crush Mode On Vancouver & Says It Kicks Toronto's Ass
His description of Canada is on point.
Mike Tyson has professed his love for not just Canada, but Vancouver especially, during an appearance on the Full Send podcast.
One of the hosts of the podcast, Kyle Forgeard, is from Canada and brought up his home country.
Tyson enthusiastically said that "Canadians be one of the politest people in the world."
The episode spanned over topics from drugs to hilarious stories, but one of the best moments was when Vancouver came up.
Tyson said: "It's so f**king clean in Vancouver… I've been to Toronto and Montreal, f**kin' Vancouver kicks their ass."
One of his reasons for adoring Canada was the cold weather, saying, "I love the cold weather! Have a heavy coat on and sh***."
It might just be the best summary of Canada we have ever heard.