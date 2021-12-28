Trending Tags

Joe Rogan Said He Thinks His Vancouver Show Is Cancelled & He Can't 'Get Into The Country'

"I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated."

Joe Rogan Said He Thinks His Vancouver Show Is Cancelled & He Can't 'Get Into The Country'
@joerogan | Instagram

Joe Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, that his sold-out Vancouver show in April 2022 will probably be cancelled due to B.C. vaccine mandates.

During his episode with Tim Dillon, Rogan said, "I should probably say this because I haven't yet. My 4/20 show that's sold out in Vancouver — I don't think that's happening. I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn't make any sense."

He added that he doesn't think he can even go and said that he doesn't "trust that Vancouver's not going to follow suit along with what Toronto did, where they cut capacity to 50%."

The podcast episode was published on Spotify on December 24, 2021. B.C. has recently implemented new restrictions — including reducing the capacity of indoor events to 50%.

In previous podcast episodes, Rogan has talked openly about his stance on vaccines. He has said that he is not anti-vaccine, but is not vaccinated himself, and is against vaccine mandates.

The event was supposed to happen at the Rogers Arena, which released a statement on December 17 that said it was reducing its capacity limit to 50% to comply with the new provincial restrictions.

This isn't the first time Rogan has spoken out about Canada's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures. In the spring of 2021, he said that "Canada's f*cked."

"They're so locked down and I don't understand why they think that's good," he added.

On Facebook, the event now says that it is postponed from the original date — April 20, 2022 — to October 24, 2022.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

