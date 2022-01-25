Neil Young Wants Spotify To Remove All Of His Music & It's Because Of Joe Rogan
"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."
In a now-deleted letter, Canadian icon Neil Young ordered Spotify to remove his music from its platform due to "fake information about vaccines."
The musician called out "disinformation" on the platform, specifically calling out the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which is hosted exclusively by the streaming service.
“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote to his management and record label, according to Rolling Stone.
“Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule," he wrote. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform."
“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”
It's not the first time Rogan's podcast has come under fire, as it was recently the subject of an open letter signed by 270 physicians, scientists and educators. The group called on Spotify to take action to curb Rogan's comments about vaccines and COVID-19.
In December, Rogan said that his April 2022 show in Vancouver would likely be cancelled.
"My 4/20 show that's sold out in Vancouver — I don't think that's happening," he said on his podcast. "I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn't make any sense."
As for Young, this isn't the first time he's taken a political stand when it comes to his music.
In 2020, Young penned a message to then-President Donald Trump about using his songs at rallies and events.
"Every time 'Keep on Rockin' in the Free World' or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice," he wrote. "Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me."
Young's music is currently still available on Spotify and the streaming platform has not made a statement about the situation.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.