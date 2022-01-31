Harry & Meghan Markle Say They've Expressed 'Concerns' To Spotify Over Misinformation
The couple launched their own podcast on the platform in 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the latest famous faces to weigh in on the Spotify misinformation drama, revealing that they've already called upon the platform to do more to tackle COVID-19 misinformation.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Sunday, January 30, via a spokesperson from their foundation Archewell.
The message, shared with NBC, acknowledged the harm that misinformation can cause and expressed their concerns with the streaming platform.
"Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis," the statement said. "Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day."
The couple launched their own podcast on the platform back in 2020; however, they haven't contributed to it since.
"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis," the statement continued. "We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”
The royal duo is among a growing list of celebs who are either voicing their concern with Spotify or promising to leave the platform entirely.
In a now-deleted letter, Neil Young ordered Spotify to remove his music from its platform due to "fake information about vaccines," taking particular aim at The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote to his management and record label, according to Rolling Stone.
Since then, fellow Canadian Joni Mitchell has also posted a message in support of Young.
"I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell wrote. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."
