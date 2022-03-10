Editions

Prince William Is Getting Ripped For Saying War Is 'Alien' To Europe

Critics are calling the comment "racist."

Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince William is catching some heat for comments that people are calling racist, after he suggested that war in a European county like Ukraine seems “alien.”

The Duke of Cambridge made the comment during a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday. His wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was also part of the visit.

"It’s very alien to see this in Europe,” he said, referring to the current war in Ukraine.

The Independent initially reported that William compared the European conflicts to those in Africa and Asia. However, those remarks can't be heard in a video from that moment.*

“We are all behind you,” the prince also told volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre.

Many people online were quick to call the comment "racist" on Thursday, especially after the Asia and Africa comparisons started circulating.

Artist Bree Newsome described the prince's comments as a "wildly ahistorical take" that seems to "signal some false civilizational superiority."

Comedian Nish Kumar also had a lot to say on his Twitter. He asked: "Who might have started those wars and bloodshed in Africa and Asia buddies?"

William is second in line to the throne of a kingdom that has brought war to Africa and Asia in the past, reported The Washington Post.

Qasim Rashid, a well-known human rights lawyer, joined many others in pointing out the hypocrisy of the prince's comment.

His tweet read: “How do you have a 1000 year history of colonialism, a literal 100-year war, launch 2 World Wars, allow multiple genocides, & bomb a dozen nations since 9/11 alone - yet make this type off statement.”

Narcity reached out to Kensington Palace for a comment on the incident but has not heard back.

This is not the first time the Royal Family has been accused of making racist comments.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Prince Harry revealed that when he and Meghan Markle were expecting their first child, there were talks in the palace about “how dark his skin might be.”

The Queen later said that “the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

Prince William almost jumped in at the time to say that the Royals are “very much not a racist family.”

*Editor's note: This article has been updated.

