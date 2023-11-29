Spotify's 2023 Wrapped Is Out & Here's Which Songs Canadians Were Listening To On Repeat
Here's how to get your Wrapped info. 👇
It's that time of year again when you're going to be bombarded with your friends' Spotify Wrapped stats on Instagram and we've got all the info for you.
On Wednesday, November 29, the streaming giant released its annual 2023 personalized experience for users as well as some stats for Canada at large.
It likely doesn't come as a surprise that Taylor Swift comes out as the number one most-listened-to artist in Canada. She's followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd and 21 Savage.
Canadian artists The Weeknd and Drake also took dominant spots globally coming at the #3 and #4 positions respectively as the most streamed artists for 2023 worldwide, behind Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny and ahead of Peso Pluma.
Spotify infographic of most streamed artists in Canada for 2023.Spotify
In terms of most-streamed songs in Canada, Swifties didn't get any of Taylor's songs on the list, nor did Drizzy's.
The top five most-streamed songs starting at the #1 spot were "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen followed by "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus, "Kill Bill" by Sza, "Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)" by Rema and "Creepin' (with The Weeknd and 21 Savage) by Metro Boomin.
A Spotify Wrapped infographic on most listened to songs in Canada.Spotify
When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?
Spotify wrapped 2023 comes out on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET
How to see Spotify Wrapped?
"Eligible users can access their personalized 2023 Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android) and also this year, via web view on mobile or Desktop by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped," says the streaming platform.
Happy Wrapped 2023, folks!
