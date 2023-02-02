Drake Wants Spotify To Write Him A 'LeBron-Sized Cheque' After Reaching A Massive Milestone
"We should get bonuses like athletes."
It seems like Drake is looking to earn some extra income and has asked Spotify to start handing out some cheques.
On Wednesday, February 1, the "God's Plan" rapper took to his Instagram to share a message.
"We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive..." he explained.
"So feel free to send me a LeBron sized cheque I have enough dinner plates @spotify."
He wrote the message over a shout-out from the streaming company announcing that he's the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 75 billion streams, which they called a "new milestone."
Drake's Instagram story. @champagnepapi | Instagram
Given that Drake regularly hands out stacks of cash to strangers in Toronto and while on vacation, it would seem he's doing pretty well for himself.
That being said, he did recently lose $1 million that he bet on Argentina winning the World Cup in 2022, so perhaps he is in need of a hefty cheque!
In the past, Drizzy and James have handed out cheques together, like in March of 2022 when the duo gave a young Toronto athlete named Michael $100,000 to make their journey "just a little easier."
They also honoured the athlete's mother.
"I respect your hard work a lot," Drake said to Michael before turning to his mom and saying, "But I respect your hard work more."
Drake also promised to donate a cool $1 million to James' I Promise School which is dedicated to "students who are already falling behind and in danger of falling through the cracks."
Congrats on your Spotify milestone, Drake, and keep putting those cheques towards the good stuff!
