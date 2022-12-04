Drake Got Roasted On 'SNL' & 'The United Tingz Of Aubrey' Have Something To Say (VIDEO)
Drake was the target of a hilarious sketch on Saturday Night Live recently and it seems like he's going to need to watch out!
On Saturday, December 3, the Canadian was at the centre of a bit called "The United Tingz of Aubrey" where various ladies laid out their problems with the rapper, including Keke Palmer who was hosting the show.
"Because we, the thousands of Drake's exes and shawty's, have voted to join forces..." said one woman.
"... And officially unionize as The United Tingz of Aubrey," continued Palmer.
"My name is Courtney," said a woman. "I left Drake a voicemail once about an overdue car payment and now I'm an interlude on an album. How does that work?"
"I served Drake some lettuce wraps at PF Changs in 2009," explained the first woman. "I laughed at his little joke about our huge menus and apparently I'm his ex now. Make that make sense."
"My name is Keke Palmer," said the host. "And that Kiki Do You Love Me song ruined my damn life. That man had the whole internet asking if I was the Keke. Well yes, I am the Keke, just not that Keke."
\u201cthe united tingz of aubrey\u201d— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1670130793
Palmer explained that a membership to the union is not actually dependent on dating Drake.
"You may qualify as one of Aubrey's tingz if you met Drake at a basketball game, met Drake at a club, saw Drake at a club, been to a club at all," Palmer said.
The ladies then launched into a rendition of "Seasons Of Love" from the broadway musical Rent.
"525,600 shawty's, 525,600 tingz, in strip clubs, in airports, Black women who live in Memphis, it doesn't matter if you've met him at all, he's singing about you."
Power in numbers, right ladies?
