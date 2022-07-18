Drake Says He Had A Run-In With Swedish Police & He's Got The Receipts To Prove It (PHOTOS)
He seems pretty chill about the whole thing, tbh. 👀
It looks like Drake had a bit of a run-in with the authorities recently, and he's apparently not afraid to hide it.
On Sunday, July 17, the Canadian rapper took to his Insta to share some snaps from a recent trip, one of which included an official document from the Swedish police's public prosecutor's office.
"Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained," says the beginning of the legal document.
While it was not revealed if or why the Canadian was detained, in a video the rapper posted right before sharing the court documents, it appears that he was in a club with someone who was smoking something.
"If you are not a Swedish citizen, you have the right to demand that your own country's consulate or equivalent institution be notified of your detainment and that messages from you be forwarded there," says the document that also listed his rights.
Given that he posted about the whole thing on social media, perhaps it wasn't as much of an ordeal as one would expect a run-in with international police to be.
Also in the carousel of pictures is Drake looking out onto a beautiful view, someone kayaking, a beverage in an elaborate case, and the phrase "Honestly Nevermind" written in stylized handwriting.
If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the rapper IRL, he's going to be in Toronto shortly with the return of OVO Fest, which is coming to the city at the end of July.
Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Lil Baby will also be making special guest appearances.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.