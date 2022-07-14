Drake Announced The OVO Fest Lineup & Fans Can't Believe It's Only 2 Weeks Away
Tickets go on sale tomorrow!
OVO Fest is back, baby!
Drake announced the star-studded lineup in an Instagram post on Wednesday night, July 13 – and the festival is only two weeks away.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, and you can bet your bottom dollar that they will sell out fast.
Thursday, July 28, will feature "all Canadian North stars" at Drake's venue History, followed by Chris Brown and Lil Baby at Budweiser Stage on June 29.
The closing night will bring in the festival's biggest names with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj on August 1 for a Young Money reunion at Budweiser Stage.
While some fans are over the moon by the announcement, others are less impressed by how much notice Drake chose to give fans for the highly anticipated festival that they have been waiting for since 2019.
"Only Drake can get away with announcing a whole weekend festival 2 weeks in advance #ovofest," wrote one Twitter user.
Only Drake can get away with announcing a whole weekend festival 2 weeks in advance #ovofesthttps://t.co/JVXzJPG7WH
— 𝗚 𝗟 𝗘 𝗡 (@itsjustglen) July 14, 2022
Another fan tweeted out that they would spare no expense to get their hands on a ticket.
"i am going to nicki and lil wayne at ovofest this year idc if i gotta pay $2000 for resell tickets."
i am going to see nicki and lil wayne at ovofest this year idc if I gotta pay $2000 for resell tickets
— stef (@svsin_) July 14, 2022
Despite the excitement, another fan couldn't help but point out the festival's shortcomings when it comes to announcements.
"every July without fail the ovofest announcement gets worse and worse," reads the tweet. In a follow-up though, they said that they will still be there "regardless."
every july without fail the ovofest announcement gets worse and worse https://t.co/k5oCHGagUEpic.twitter.com/gp2YNTMyAR
— v— (@veeeracity) July 14, 2022
But despite whether you're for or against the late notice, many fans are just happy for the chance to attend.
"I would do disgusting things to attend an OVO Fest," tweeted a user last night.
I would do disgusting things to attend an OVO fest
— 6ROWN (@shivpagnepapi) July 14, 2022
Although the fact it is only two weeks away has been mentioned a few times...
How are they gonna announce OVO fest 2 WEEKS BEFORE
— sadielle (@xequalnegative4) July 14, 2022
"How are they gonna announce OVO fest 2 WEEKS BEFORE," tweeted out another fan.
On top of OVO Fest making its comeback after two long years, Drake also revealed that he is working on taking the festival worldwide next year for its 10th anniversary.
"More event announcements to come," the Instagram caption reads.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.