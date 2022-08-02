Drake's First GF Keshia Chanté Performed At OVO Fest & It Was An Iconic Reunion (VIDEO)
“This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life coming to the stage.”
Drake is known for being a lover boy, and the iconic rapper sure was wearing his heart on his sleeve at OVO Fest when he introduced Keshia Chanté to the stage.
Chanté, a Canadian singer and TV host, performed at History for Drake's All Canadian North Stars concert on July 28, and his introduction to his old flame "Kiki" was pretty heartfelt.
"This next person coming to the stage, I used to get into my mom's car. I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her. This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life coming to the stage. A real legend. Somebody I love with all my heart. Make some noise for Keshia Chanté," said Drake.
Chanté posted Drake's shoutout to her on Instagram on July 30, along with footage of her performing her popular song Unpredictable and Does He Love Me.
In her Instagram caption, the singer said Drake's introduction was the "most heartfelt & meaningful introduction" she has ever had.
"I've never seen the city come together like that! It was everything. A dream only @champagnepapi could make true," she wrote. "Aubs I love you for life."
Chanté said performing her songs from her teenage years and hearing the crowd sing along made her "soul so happy," and that is a "beautiful memory" she'll cherish.
Drake infamously mentioned a Kiki in his song In My Feelings in the lyric "Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?" and it seems the singer may have finally got his answer.
Fans eager to see the rest of OVO Fest will, unfortunately, have to wait as Drake announced the Young Money Reunion show has been postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.