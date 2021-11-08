Trending Tags

Drake's New Toronto Music Venue Had Huge Lines On Sunday & Some Fans Say They Waited Hours

One person said they were in line for six hours...

Drake's New Toronto Music Venue Had Huge Lines On Sunday & Some Fans Say They Waited Hours
tinypeytz | Twitter, cometkatie | Twitter

Drake's new music venue, History, is — well — already making history.

The concert hall opened up its doors for the very first time and held its first live concert inside on November 7 for the indie pop band, Bleachers.

The venue can fit up to 2,500 fans at a time, which is about eight times less than what the Scotiabank Arena can fit for a Raptors game. Even though History is a much more intimate concert hall, the lines to the sold-out show apparently wrapped around the building.

One fan anticipated the long lines ahead of time and said they got to the venue about six hours before the doors even opened (armed with snacks, too.)

While the lines were long and out of this world, fans still had the time of their lives. One Twitter user said their first post-pandemic concert was "absolutely perfect," while another said the show was incredible (and that History is a "gorgeous new venue.")

One way or another, the first show at the venue definitely left its mark on everyone who attended. Upcoming shows at History include Jack Harlow on November 16, Teyana Taylor on November 18, and CHVRCHES near the end of the month on November 24.

Notably, Drake was missing from the opening weekend, who instead performed at Travis Scott's Astroworld, where eight people died from the packed crowds. Drizzy is now facing a lawsuit alongside Travis Scott, where one accuses the two rappers of causing "mayhem."

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

