Drake Has Finally Spoken Out Publicly About The 'Tragedy' At The Astroworld Festival
He's also getting sued for what happened at the deadly event.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Four days after the tragic and deadly incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, collaborator and festival performer Drake has finally released his first public statement.
Drake took the stage alongside Scott on Friday, November 4, before a horrifying crowd crush event left multiple people dead and in hospital.
"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering."
"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can."
Both Scott and his partner Kylie Jenner have also released their own statements, with Jenner saying that they didn't know about the fatalities until after the show.
"In no world would [we] have continued filming or performing," she wrote on Instagram.
Drake and Scott are also both being sued for their part in Friday's chaos. According to Thomas J. Henry, a lawyer who claims to be representing several victims, Drake's surprise appearance caused chaos in the crowd and the Toronto rapper continued to perform despite the presence of emergency vehicles in the crowd.
"There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred," Henry wrote in a statement. "Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on."
