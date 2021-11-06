Travis Scott Says He's 'Absolutely Devastated' By What Happened At Astroworld Festival
At least eight people died and even more people were injured.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Following the deaths of multiple people at the Astroworld festival, Travis Scott has said he is "absolutely devastated" by what happened and committed to working to support the families in need.
Around midday on Saturday, November 6, the rapper posted a statement on social media after what emergency response officials called a "mass casualty incident" took place at the music festival he was hosting in Houston, Texas.
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," Scott said.
He also said that the Houston Police Department has his "total support" as they investigate the deaths of at least eight people, and thanked police officers, fire officials and the venue for immediately responding to the incident and offering support.
"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need," Scott said.
According to Houston's Fire Chief Samuel Pena, the chaos began just after 9 p.m. local time on Friday, November 5, when people in the audience began to push toward the stage.
"It started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic," Pena said.
Then, half an hour later, the mass casualty incident happened.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said some people as young as 10 years old were transferred to hospital and that many of the lives lost were "extremely young, tragically young."