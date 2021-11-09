Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Travis Scott Will Refund All Astroworld Tickets After The Crowd Surge That Left 8 Dead

He also cancelled his next show in Las Vegas this weekend.

Travis Scott Will Refund All Astroworld Tickets After The Crowd Surge That Left 8 Dead
Hurricanehank | Dreamstime, @travisscott | Instagram

Travis Scott will reportedly refund every person who was in the audience for the deadly Astroworld festival on Friday after eight people died in a crowd surge.

Scott hasn't officially announced the refunds yet but sources close to him say he will provide it to all those in attendance, NBC News and Variety report. It's estimated that there were 50,000 people in the audience.

He's also cancelled his performance at the Day N Vegas festival on Saturday, according to Variety.

"I'm honestly just devastated," he said in an Instagram story after the deadly concert.

Scott also suggested that he wasn't aware of how bad things were getting in the crowd after facing backlash for continuing to play for almost 40 minutes during the surge.

"Anytime I can make out anything that's going on, you know, I stop the show and help them get the help they need" he said on Instagram. "I just could never imagine the severity of the situation."

Scott is also partnering with BetterHelp and the Cactus Jack Foundation to offer one free month of online therapy to everyone affected by the tragedy.

Several survivors have already filed lawsuits against Scott and Drake, who came on stage for a surprise appearance just as the crowd surge broke out.

Houston police described the concert as a "mass casualty incident." The eight people who died ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released the names of the victims on Monday.

"To the parents, family members, and friends with a gaping hole in their hearts today, on behalf of the people of Harris County, we are with you," she wrote.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Drake Has Finally Spoken Out Publicly About The 'Tragedy' At The Astroworld Festival

He's also getting sued for what happened at the deadly event.

@champagnepapi | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Four days after the tragic and deadly incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, collaborator and festival performer Drake has finally released his first public statement.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake's New Toronto Music Venue Had Huge Lines On Sunday & Some Fans Say They Waited Hours

One person said they were in line for six hours...

tinypeytz | Twitter, cometkatie | Twitter

Drake's new music venue, History, is — well — already making history.

The concert hall opened up its doors for the very first time and held its first live concert inside on November 7 for the indie pop band, Bleachers.

Keep Reading Show less

Travis Scott & Drake Are Being Sued By Astroworld Victims Over The Deadly Crowd Crush

One victim accused them of inciting "mayhem" with Drake's surprise appearance.

@champagnepapi | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Victims are suing Travis Scott and Drake over the deadly Astroworld festival in Texas, where eight people died and more were injured during a crowd surge.

Keep Reading Show less

Kylie Jenner Has Broken Her Silence Following The Deaths At Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

She said they "weren't aware of any fatalities" until after the concert.

@kyliejenner | Instagram, @travisscott | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Kylie Jenner has officially broken her silence following the deaths of at least eight people at her partner Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

Keep Reading Show less