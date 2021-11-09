Travis Scott Will Refund All Astroworld Tickets After The Crowd Surge That Left 8 Dead
He also cancelled his next show in Las Vegas this weekend.
Travis Scott will reportedly refund every person who was in the audience for the deadly Astroworld festival on Friday after eight people died in a crowd surge.
Scott hasn't officially announced the refunds yet but sources close to him say he will provide it to all those in attendance, NBC News and Variety report. It's estimated that there were 50,000 people in the audience.
He's also cancelled his performance at the Day N Vegas festival on Saturday, according to Variety.
"I'm honestly just devastated," he said in an Instagram story after the deadly concert.
Scott also suggested that he wasn't aware of how bad things were getting in the crowd after facing backlash for continuing to play for almost 40 minutes during the surge.
"Anytime I can make out anything that's going on, you know, I stop the show and help them get the help they need" he said on Instagram. "I just could never imagine the severity of the situation."
Scott is also partnering with BetterHelp and the Cactus Jack Foundation to offer one free month of online therapy to everyone affected by the tragedy.
Several survivors have already filed lawsuits against Scott and Drake, who came on stage for a surprise appearance just as the crowd surge broke out.
Houston police described the concert as a "mass casualty incident." The eight people who died ranged in age from 14 to 27.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released the names of the victims on Monday.
Harris County has released the names of the 8 AstroWorld victims:\nMirza Baig, 27, HOU.\nRodolfo Pe\u00f1a, 23, Laredo\nMadison Dubiski, 23, Cypress\nFranco Pati\u00f1o, 21, Illinois\nJacob Jurinke, 20, Illinois\nJohn Hilgert, 14, HOU\nAxel Acosta Avila, 21, Washington\nBrianna Rodriguez, 16, HOU— Lina Hidalgo (@Lina Hidalgo) 1636390865
"To the parents, family members, and friends with a gaping hole in their hearts today, on behalf of the people of Harris County, we are with you," she wrote.
