Travis Scott Is Getting Sued Again For A Miami Festival That Happened 3 Years Ago

The victim claims "severe injuries", and now Scott is under fire.

Florida Associate Editor
Travis Scott bent down looking at the camera. Right: Travis Scott smiling while taking a picture of himself on a phone.

@travisscott | Instagram

Travis Scott is getting sued again, but this time it's for a festival he performed at in Miami three years ago.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The rapper was one of the stars at the Rolling Loud show back in 2019, and, according to USA Today, a woman named Marchelle Ashley Love is claiming to have "severe injuries" after a suggested trample in the festival crowd.

Scott now has a negligence lawsuit since it was during his set.

The victim's attorney, Raymond Dieppa, said that Scott allegedly "continued to verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities."

The lawsuit claims that Scott continued his show after reportedly being aware of what the concertgoers were doing.

The artist made his first public performance at E11EVEN nightclub for the Miami Grand Prix race week after his Astroworld tragedy — a concert that killed and injured many audience members from a mosh pit.

Dieppa told USA Today that they hope this legal battle helps to put off future situations such as these.

He recently performed at the BBMAs and showed a united front with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi.

Artists like Billie Eilish have stopped their performances to help fans in their audience who have struggled, which has been noteworthy to the public since the Astroworld festival.

Rolling Loud released their lineup for 2022, and Scott was not on the list, however, they did give him a shoutout on their Instagram for his BBMA performance.

The rapper currently is promoting his new shoe line with Nike.

