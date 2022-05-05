Florida Will Be Flooded With Celebs This Weekend For Miami Grand Prix & Here's A Go-To Guide
Start your engines... 🏎
It's race week in Florida, which means the next few days will be star-studded at the Miami Grand Prix, bringing to life the "magic" of the Magic City.
From musicians to television hosts and even athletes, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled on the South Florida streets.
This is the first time the F1 drag race event will be zipping through at the Hard Rock Stadium, and entertainment venues are ready for the surplus of action. We compiled a list for your go-to guide of who and where to find your favorite icons around town.
Performances
Wednesday night, people saw the likes of Kygo at the Hard Rock stage, and Rick Ross performed at E11even nightclub.
The lineup of concerts doesn't end there, especially at the famous nightclub!
Tonight, you can see Diplo. Friday, Snoop Dogg takes the stage. Saturday, Travis Scott makes a comeback performance. Sunday, you can dance all night to Tiesto.
STORY nightclub is partnering with TAO and from Thursday to Sunday, and you can see DJ Khaled, DJ Snake, Gunna, and Martin Garrix, respectively.
Appearances
The Breaking Bad cast is making their way south from Orlando and joining Bottled Blonde for a VIP happy hour to promote their Mezcal, Dos Hombres. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have traveled to Miami before, and it was known to be a huge hit.
This TikTok shows their appearance in Orlando this week. The staff at the Miami pizzeria and bar told Narcity they will be serving their Passionfruit margaritas, which, by the looks of it, could be the beverages shown in this video below.
@southsriracha
pics or it didnt happen right? @Bryan Cranston @Aaron Paul #breakingbad #walterwhite #heisenberg #jessepinkman #bettercallsaul #BBPlayDate #FORDfortheBuilders #fyp #orlando #orlandoflorida #florida #foryou #foryourpage
Attending The Race
Many celebrities are reported to be in attendance at the race. Those expected to be there are Serena and Venus Williams, James Corden, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Wyclef, Dan Marino, Pharrell, David Beckham, and Tom Brady.
Hopefully, Brady doesn't think this sporting event is a snooze fest.
It's going to be a jam-packed weekend in Miami, and don't forget about the red-carpet entourage that these A-listers could show up with.