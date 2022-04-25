The Cast Of 'Breaking Bad' Will Be At This Florida Liquor Store & You Can Meet Them
Last time they visited, they were a huge hit. 🍹
It's going to be mezcal madness at a popular Florida city, and the cast of Breaking Bad is cooking up something new.
Last time, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston promoted their Mezcal brand in South Florida, and now, they're headed north to Orlando.
The Liquor Library & Wine in the downtown area will be selling the Dos Hombres Mezcal brand, and they announced on their social media pages that the stars' will be signing bottles at their store next week.
When the cast came to the Sunshine State last time, they bar hopped around town and gave out shots of their Mezcal at various places, from Rocco's Tacos Tequila Bar in Boca Raton all the way down to the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.
They hung around the establishments they promoted their alcohol at and took pictures with their fans.
Aaron Paul taking a picture with a fan at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Paul and Cranston haven't just been in the South. They've been going to cities around the country to spread the news about Dos Hombres, such as Las Vegas and Southern California.
The liquor has hand-selected Espadin agave picked from a small village in Oaxaca, and you can try various recipes on the brand's website.
While having just performed in Power Of Sail at the Geffen Playhouse, Cranston is also overseeing the distilled spirit's production process in Mexico.
Paul is starring in a new film, DUAL, all while being involved in the beverage tour.
You can spot the cast on May 4 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., and it makes us wonder where else in downtown Orlando they might go.