NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

You Can Visit These 6 Spots In New Mexico Where 'Breaking Bad' Was Filmed

Tread lightly.
Breaking Bad New Mexico Filming Locations That You Can Visit
ilovemangojuice | Instagrambreakingbad | Instagram

As if there weren't enough reasons to take pride in being from New Mexico, we can add to the list that everyone's favorite binge-worthy series, Breaking Bad, was filmed there. If you haven't gotten a chance to explore The Land of Enchantment just yet, we recommend adding these Breaking Bad filming locations in New Mexico to your itinerary ASAP. But, as Walter White would advise, "tread lightly." 

Walter White's House

Address: 3828 Piermont Dr., Albuquerque, NM

Why You Need To Go: Many memorable scenes were filmed at the White residence. To this day, you can stand outside of it and snap a picture for proof that you've visited the spot where most of the Breaking Bad magic happened.

Website

Los Pollos Hermanos

Address: 4257 Isleta Blvd. Southwest, Albuquerque, NM

Why You Need To Go: For those hoping that you'd get your hands on some scrumptious fried chicken, you're in luck! Well, sort of. Los Pollos Hermanos is actually a Twisters, but they do sell chicken.

Website

Crossroads Motel

Address: 1001 Central Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM

Why You Need To Go: The motel commonly referred to as "Crystal Palace" is totally visitable. In fact, you can even stay the night.

Facebook

Ace Metals

Address: 5711 Broadway Blvd., Albuquerque, NM

Why You Need To Go: This is the very scrap yard that Walter met Tuco, and his drug-dealing truly began.

Website

The A1A Car Wash

Address: 9516 Snow Heights Circle, Albuquerque, NM

Why You Need To Go: The car wash that was used to cover up Walter's drug-dealing money really does exist, just under a different name, of course.

Facebook

Mike's Meeting Place

Address: 4500 Central Ave., Albuquerque, NM

Why You Need To Go: Not only was this meeting spot used in Breaking Bad, but it's also been used in Better Call Saul. Meeting someone suspicious in New Mexico? This is the place.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...