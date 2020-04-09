Breaking Bad New Mexico Filming Locations That You Can Visit

You Can Visit These 6 Spots In New Mexico Where 'Breaking Bad' Was Filmed
As if there weren't enough reasons to take pride in being from New Mexico, we can add to the list that everyone's favorite binge-worthy series, Breaking Bad, was filmed there. If you haven't gotten a chance to explore The Land of Enchantment just yet, we recommend adding these Breaking Bad filming locations in New Mexico to your itinerary ASAP. But, as Walter White would advise, "tread lightly."
Walter White's House
Address: 3828 Piermont Dr., Albuquerque, NM
Why You Need To Go: Many memorable scenes were filmed at the White residence. To this day, you can stand outside of it and snap a picture for proof that you've visited the spot where most of the Breaking Bad magic happened.
Los Pollos Hermanos
Address: 4257 Isleta Blvd. Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
Why You Need To Go: For those hoping that you'd get your hands on some scrumptious fried chicken, you're in luck! Well, sort of. Los Pollos Hermanos is actually a Twisters, but they do sell chicken.
Crossroads Motel
Address: 1001 Central Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM
Why You Need To Go: The motel commonly referred to as "Crystal Palace" is totally visitable. In fact, you can even stay the night.
Ace Metals
Address: 5711 Broadway Blvd., Albuquerque, NM
Why You Need To Go: This is the very scrap yard that Walter met Tuco, and his drug-dealing truly began.
The A1A Car Wash
Address: 9516 Snow Heights Circle, Albuquerque, NM
Why You Need To Go: The car wash that was used to cover up Walter's drug-dealing money really does exist, just under a different name, of course.
Mike's Meeting Place
Address: 4500 Central Ave., Albuquerque, NM
Why You Need To Go: Not only was this meeting spot used in Breaking Bad, but it's also been used in Better Call Saul. Meeting someone suspicious in New Mexico? This is the place.