7 Places To Spot A-List Celebrities In Miami & You Wouldn’t Even Realize They Are There
They're everywhere, you just have to look. 👀
Miami is basically the "Hollywood" of the East Coast, and celebrities are frequently seen around town. Whether they live there or just visiting, it's always exciting to spot the people you follow in pop culture.
Artists, models, influencers, and actors, to name a few, are what add to Miami's nickname, "The Magic City". These are tell-tale secrets these celebs are just like you...they go to the same places you might frequent or head to if you're visiting.
From fancy restaurants to popular clubs and swanky hotels, make sure you keep your cameras ready. Pics or it didn’t happen!
The Setai Hotel
Address: 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: With Japanese-inspired suites and beachfront views, it's no wonder this is a celeb favorite. There has been a recent spotting of Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen hanging out poolside. This hotel has seen people like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and The Weeknd to name a few.
The Fontainebleau Miami
Address: 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: The Fontainbleu Miami is a hotel resort known for its luxurious rooms, award-winning dining, and nightlife. LIV Nightclub is located in this hotel, and many celebrities headline there. You can find them sitting poolside, or even guest bartending, as two cast members from Breaking Bad have in the past.
E11EVEN Miami
Address: 15 NE 11th St., Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: It feels like the 24-hour club here sees never-ending action, so this is definitely the place to get celebrities partying it up. Recently, Nelly was there, and the list goes on. This nightclub has been flooded with the world's hottest celebrities, such as Kendall Jenner, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.
Swan Miami
Address: 90 N.E. 39th St. Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: Swan is located in Miami's Design District. Pharrell Williams owns the restaurant and is in a partnership with David Grutman with Groot Hospitality. It has tropical pink and green vibes that represent the culture of Miami. Kim Kardashian threw her Skims Swim Launch Party here. Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow have also been spotted at the restaurant.
Carbone Miami
Address: 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Why You Need To Go: Carbone is an upscale restaurant that has attracted the likes of Drake, Jordan Belfort aka "The Wolf of Wallstreet", Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. It's an Italian-American cuisine with delicious pasta dishes and cocktails.
Papi Steak
Address: 736 1st St. Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: Fat Joe, Mike Tyson, A-Rod, and Jennifer Lopez, are some of the many that dine at Papi Steak. This establishment has become one of the most well-known places in Miami. It has an intimate Hollywood feel, which is perfect for celebrities who want a more secluded night out. There's a DJ, craft cocktails, and even a Tomahawk-cut steak.
Sushi Fly Chicken
Address: 1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: Would you ever think to mix fried chicken with sushi?! Well, this establishment has and celebrities love the vibe. Victoria Beckham recently celebrated her birthday at the Japanese-inspired venue. A-listers like Kanye West have enjoyed the restaurant and a secret club that's behind a swinging kitchen door.