Victoria Beckham Spent Her Birthday In Miami & It Was 'Posh' To Say The Least
She'll tell you what she wants, what she really really wants.
It's a Spice World, and we're all living in it. Victoria Beckham turned 48 this weekend, and she spent her birthday in Miami, Florida. Recently, the Beckham's celebrated their son's wedding in West Palm Beach, and the party kept on going.
An eight-tiered cake, a curated three-course menu, and an upscale venue are a package deal for this singer's birthday.
The former pop superstar was partying in all white at Sushi Fly Chicken with her husband, David Beckham, and her children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven Beckham. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were not in attendance.
The event was hosted by Miami hospitality powerhouse, David Grutman, who she publicly thanked on her Instagram post.
"Feeling very blessed to have such kind and loving people in our lives here in Miami," she wrote in a caption.
Baked crab, lobster kamikaze, and wasabi lemon pepper chicken were some of the menu items crafted for the Spice Girl's birthday, topped off with a birthday cake that was almost as tall as her!
Victoria Beckham on David Grutman's Instagram story.@davegrutman | Instagram
Some celebrity guests from her son's wedding also got to enjoy the meal, besides her star-studded family. Food influencer and Kim Kardashian's long-time friend, Jonathan Cheban, attended the bash.
The restaurant was decorated with gold blue and pink metallic balloons as well as her initials around the wall. There was an animated sign that matched the Japanese-themed club and said "Happy Birthday Victoria!"
Jonathan Cheban and Victoria Beckham on David Grutman's Instagram story.@davegrutman | Instagram
David Beckham also shared a sweet Instagram post for his wife, wishing her to have "the most amazing day because you deserve to." He also tagged all of their kids in the caption.
She was smiling in the photos and seemed to have had a great time.