The Spice Girls Reunited For Geri's Birthday & Sang 'Say You'll Be There' Together (VIDEO)
Even Posh joined in!
Anyone who grew up in the 90s is familiar with the Spice Girls, and a new video showing four of the five singers reunited on the dance floor is sure to "spice up your life" or at least your day!
David Beckham posted a video on Instagram showing the girl group dancing together and singing their 1996 hit song "Say You'll Be There."
The friends got together to celebrate Geri Halliwell's 50th birthday over the weekend.
The video shows Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) dancing in the video.
Melanie Brown, also known as Scary Spice, was notably missing from the video.
David Beckham captioned the video, "Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls ❤️ A friendship for Life ❤️ [...] @officialmelb you were missed ❤️
Fans from around the world are commenting on the video and clearly loving the reunion.
"I love you girls 🌸🌺🌸🌺Forever & ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️Loves and huges from Southern Chile," one person wrote.
"Imagine being at a party singing along to this next to the actual Spice Girls," another comment reads.
"Hopefully she wants a reunion tour now," another person commented.
Halliwell posted other photos from the celebration and what looked like an amazing party.
Victoria Beckham also posted pics from the weekend.
In one of the photos, she's standing with Bunton and Chisholm with the caption, "Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic 💕 xx VB."
It's unknown why Brown missed the party.
It's clear she is still close with the group, having posted a picture with Victoria Beckham not long ago.
After seeing the reunion clip, many fans may now be wondering if a reunion is in the group's future.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it will be happening, at least not anytime soon.
In October, Victoria Beckham was on Watch What Happens Live and answered the question about a possible revival tour after she was asked about it by a fan.
"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls" she said. "But I think that now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that.
"I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls," she added. "I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke, but I think I better leave it there."
Will Victoria Beckham Return to the Stage? | WWHLwww.youtube.com
Hopefully, there will be another occasion soon where all five of the Spice Girls can reunite!