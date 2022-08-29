Eva Longoria Was Drinking With Victoria Beckham In Florida This Weekend & Went Behind The Bar
Cheers to that. 🍹
Eva Longoria Baston was stomping around Florida on Saturday night with her A-list friends, the Beckham's. She was in Miami at a famous restaurant, Papi Steak, promoting her tequila, and she even got behind the bar!
The Desperate Housewives actress is on a new venture from the big screen and taking a dip into the beverage industry.
She created a tequila, Casa Del Sol, and is now headed to bars and restaurants to show off her taste and mixology skills — kind of like what the cast members of Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, did with their Mezcal brand.
Longoria Baston was seen on Instagram with Victoria Beckham over the weekend clinking glasses and partying at the dining venue before she flew to New York to make drinks at another establishment.
Hospitality mogul, Dave Grutman, posted the star on his story serving customers with their phones out taking photos.
Eva Longoria Baston serving drinks at Papi Steak.@davegrutman | Instagram
She announced two weeks ago that she's starring in a new role for an Apple TV+ series, Land of Women, and she's been known to be a major activist for the Latina community. Her career in entertainment has made a huge impact on the spirits she created.
The tequila co-founder owns the brand with two other ladies and it's always been a dream of hers to uplift female voices and honor her Mexican heritage.
The entrepreneur was also in the Magic City supporting her friend, Posh Spice, as she wore a dress from the former singer's VB clothing line. Beckham was posting Longoria Baston hugging and dancing with her kids at Papi Steak.
Though it isn't clear if she's going on a tour as the Breaking Bad cast members did, we're looking to see what bar she might be at next!