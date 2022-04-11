Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Beckham’s Son Said ‘I Do’ To Nicola Peltz In Palm Beach & The Guest List Was Red-Carpet Worthy

He changed HIS last name on Instagram. 💍

Florida Associate Editor
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham posing. Right: Nicole Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham smiling.

@nicolaannepeltz | Instagram

It was a weekend for celebrity romance in the Palm Beaches. David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn, tied the knot with actress and his now-wife, Nicola Anne Peltz, at her family's swanky estate in South Florida on April 9, 2022.

The guest list? Lavish. The location? Elegant. The couple? Gorgeous.

These are just a few words that come to mind when describing a wedding that reportedly cost over $3 million at the Montsorrel property.

The wedding venue was named one of 'The Most Expensive Beach Houses In America', according to an early 2000s Forbes list. House? More like a mansion!

We'll tell you what we want, what we really really want — to know the guest list!

Members, Mel B and Mel C, of Victoria Beckham's long-time girl group, the Spice Girls, were there, as well as Eva Longoria and Venus and Serena Williams.

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay and his family also attended. Elton John is Brooklyn's godfather, so, of course, he went to see the nuptials.

Other celebrity guests included: the late Kobe Bryant's wife, Natalia Bryant, Kim Kardashian's long-time friend and foodie influencer, Jonathan Cheban, Kiernan Shipka from Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen.


Those who did not attend, but were reportedly invited included the royal couple, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton.

Snoop Dogg was said to DJ the wedding, so there was no shortage of party beats.

Nicola Peltz said 'I Do' in a beautiful, white Valentino gown.

Brooklyn dedicated an Instagram post to his wife introducing them as "Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham".

The groom already changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham. For now, Nicola's remains as @nicolaannepeltz.

