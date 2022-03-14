Tom Brady’s New $17M Florida House Is On “Billionaire Bunker” Island & He's Tearing The Whole Thing Down
This island is one of the most prestigious highly-secured residential areas in the US.
Tampa Bay Buccaneer's quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen's most recent real estate purchase is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on Florida's private island known as "Billionaire Bunker."
The couple has plans to demolish the $17 million home and rebuild a new one from scratch on the two-acre lot, according to Page Six.
Bündchen is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for The United Nations Environment Programme and plans for the home to be custom-built with solar panels, and sustainable materials.
Indian Creek Island is a highly exclusive island located in the gorgeous Biscayne Bay. It features 41 waterfront properties all facing outwards, which has earned it the nickname "Billionaire Bunker."
Not only does it have a private 18 hole golf course, exclusive country club, and teak docks for mega-yachts, the island has its own private police force patrolling 24/7 making it one of the most highly-secured residential areas in the US.
A look inside Florida's ''Billionaire Bunker'' island.Youtube
The couple's neighbors will include the former head coach for the Miami Dolphins, Don Shula, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and supermodel Adriana Lima.
The average price tag on one of these waterfront luxury houses is $20 million. The family was previously renting a Tampa Bay mansion from former New York Yankees' Derek Jeter.