Tom Brady's TV Deal Is Huge & It Pushes Him Close To Wife Gisele Bundchen's Net Worth
Tom Brady's NFL career might be almost over, but he's about to make more money in retirement than he ever did while playing football - and he might just catch up to his super-rich wife, Gisele Bundchen.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback just landed a 10-year, $375-million deal to become a broadcaster on Fox Sports when he retires. It's one of the richest TV deals ever, and for the first time in years, he'll be able to give his supermodel wife a run for her money in terms of net worth.
Bundchen's net worth is an estimated $400 million and she makes about $40 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a site that tracks this kind of thing as best it can. Brady, meanwhile, was worth an estimated $250 million before signing the deal.
However, he's expected to make $37.5 million per year after he retires, which could push him into the same range as his wife, depending on his other endorsement deals.
Forbes reports that the seven-time NFL champion's deal with Fox is the largest sportscaster contract ever.
Brady has earned close to $333 million from contracts alone over his 22-year NFL career, according to Forbes. However, he'll earn more than that over half that period of time under the new deal, which will put him close to Bundchen in terms of earnings.
We still don't know exactly who makes more, but these two are flirting with at least $800 million in terms of their combined net worth. That's pretty good, right?
And Brady's still not quite done.
He recently retired and then un-retired for one more shot at a Super Bowl with the Bucs. He hasn't said exactly when he'll retire for real, but with $375 million waiting for him, you've got to think he'll be tempted when the 2022 season is over.