NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tom brady

Tom Brady's TV Deal Is Huge & It Pushes Him Close To Wife Gisele Bundchen's Net Worth

💰💰💰

Global Staff Writer
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and their children. Right: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and their children. Right: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

@gisele | Instagram

Tom Brady's NFL career might be almost over, but he's about to make more money in retirement than he ever did while playing football - and he might just catch up to his super-rich wife, Gisele Bundchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback just landed a 10-year, $375-million deal to become a broadcaster on Fox Sports when he retires. It's one of the richest TV deals ever, and for the first time in years, he'll be able to give his supermodel wife a run for her money in terms of net worth.

Bundchen's net worth is an estimated $400 million and she makes about $40 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a site that tracks this kind of thing as best it can. Brady, meanwhile, was worth an estimated $250 million before signing the deal.

However, he's expected to make $37.5 million per year after he retires, which could push him into the same range as his wife, depending on his other endorsement deals.

Forbes reports that the seven-time NFL champion's deal with Fox is the largest sportscaster contract ever.

Brady has earned close to $333 million from contracts alone over his 22-year NFL career, according to Forbes. However, he'll earn more than that over half that period of time under the new deal, which will put him close to Bundchen in terms of earnings.

We still don't know exactly who makes more, but these two are flirting with at least $800 million in terms of their combined net worth. That's pretty good, right?

And Brady's still not quite done.

He recently retired and then un-retired for one more shot at a Super Bowl with the Bucs. He hasn't said exactly when he'll retire for real, but with $375 million waiting for him, you've got to think he'll be tempted when the 2022 season is over.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...