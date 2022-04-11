Tom Brady Seemed To Think The Masters Is A Snooze Fest, According To His Viral TikTok
Even the 'FBI' commented on his video about the sport! 😱
The greatest American competition of all is finally coming to a head: Football vs. Golf. Georgia's Masters Tournament came to a completion on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Tom Brady, had something to say about the game...or shall we say, lack thereof.
Actions speak louder than words for the widely publicized football player, as he shared a viral video "sleeping" through the big tournament.
The athlete was visiting New York City and shared "a day in the life of a Masters Sunday afternoon," as he called it. He finished the video by falling asleep on the couch, and you bet it went viral!
Among those who commented on Brady's video is a verified account of the FBI. Yes, we seriously are talking about the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Tom Brady was in shock as well.
The FBI's so-called Twitter account said "what a day".
FBI account comments on Tom Brady's viral TikTok video.tombrady | TikTok
The account is private, the handle is verified, and our questions are growing.
The professional ballplayer made headlines recently as he was said to retire from his team in Tampa and announced that he was coming back for a 23rd season due to "unfinished business".
As far as the golf tournament, Scottie Scheffler was awarded his Green Jacket and crowned winner of the 2022 Masters.
...And for the FBI -- that's classified information. 😉