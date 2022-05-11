Tom Brady Confirmed A Record Payday & A Movie Deal After Retirement From His Florida Team
The checks he’ll be cashing in after football are shocking. 💰
It's a big day for Tom Brady's bank account! He just confirmed what he'll be doing after he retires from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team and the numbers that follow are record-breaking.
The Florida quarterback took NFL fans on a rollercoaster of emotions after he did retire, but it only lasted about six weeks. Then, he confirmed he was staying another season.
"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come." He wrote in a tweet.
In fact, it is coming, and FOX Sports is all over it, making Brady the Lead Analyst for the network.
Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFGhttps://twitter.com/nflonfox/status/1524010608680521728\u00a0\u2026— Tom Brady (@Tom Brady) 1652187601
It's a pretty sweet deal, and it's higher than former quarterbacks, Tony Romo and Troy Aikman, who also joined broadcasting after their professional football careers.
According to the New York Post, he signed a 10-year contract with FOX Sports and is making a whopping $375 million.
Front Office Sports said typically players sign a five-year contract as an analyst. They reported his ten-year plan could have been estimated at a $250 million deal, making him $20-25 million annually. The estimated deal still is bigger than Romo's and Aikman's.
On top of Brady's expensive contract, he confirmed he's also producing a film!
The suspected name is 80 For Brady, with a star-studded cast, including Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field.
Brady expressed his gratitude "for the entire team that's working to bring this story to life."
With his new broadcasting gigs in the works, he will be joining the Buccs, as he has "unfinished business", and another season on the field.