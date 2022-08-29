NFL Fans Think Tom Brady Got 'Plastic Surgery' & Roasted His Press Conference Appearance
"There's a lot of s**t going on."
The NFL announced the best football player of 2022 is Tom Brady and all people can wonder is if he got plastic surgery.
He made an announcement August 28 regarding his recent leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the beginning of this month, and the Internet started a major roast session.
The Quarterback agreed with Coach Todd Bowles on his time off, and while many speculated it was for a better work/life balance, others thought he was on the Masked Singer. Each theory got debunked, and Brady finally addressed his 11-day sabbatical at a press conference.
"I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s**t going on. So, you just got to figure out life the best you can and, you know, it's a continuous process," he said in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.
Fans immediately took to Twitter and jumped on his appearance, as many are noticing his "new hair and chiseled cheeks," according to one user who posted a clip from Legally Blonde alluding to the athlete getting plastic surgery.
Many people continued to play on this trope, as one woman flat out said this had to be the reason for his leave. The tweet compared him to "handsome Squidward". She then posted a side-by-side photo of the athlete and a cartoon.
\u201cTom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward\u201d— Ash \u2655 (@Ash \u2655) 1661694536
"Tom Brady’s full transformation into a character from Zoolander is almost complete. Anyone with a brain knows the latest disappearance is another cosmetic surgery," posted another.
One man commended the player. He said Brady finally said something relatable to people around his age.
\u201cThat one time Tom Brady actually said something relatable to me and every single person I know my age. \n\n\u201d— Colin Dunlap (@Colin Dunlap) 1661694060
While many NFL viewers are still wondering the real reason behind his leave, the League gave him a mighty prestigious award for a fourth year amid his return.
The Tampa star is back on the field and ready to play again.