Tom Brady Compared Leaving For Football To Military Deployment & People Are 'So Offended'
"Show me a deployment where the troops end up worth 500 million."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Tom Brady, is having a rough go with his fans, and they are starting to turn on him because of his actions on the field and comments off the field.
Recently, he was filmed harshly scolding his teammates during a game, and since then he's been on the Sirius XM Radio show he co-hosts, Let's Go!, comparing leaving for football to leaving for military deployment.
“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady said.
As soon as listeners started getting a hold of the episode, the athlete started getting heat from veterans and those that took to Twitter were very upset at his comparison.
"F*k Tom Brady and that dumbass statement. We didn't get paid millions nor did we get to atleast see our families in person on the weekends. He must have hears to many camp Lejeune commercials . I rather dodge a sack over a bullet any day," posted one veteran.
One woman online wrote that she was "so offended by this," and went on to refer to several family members that have served in the military.
Many continued calling him a "d*k head" and a "POS" and wrote that they didn't get a huge multi-million dollar payday from serving their country as he did in his sports career.
However, there was a veteran who tweeted he understood where Brady was coming from.
"I'm a proud veteran. I understand what Tom Brady was trying to say. In an NFL season, you have to dedicate all of your mental and physical energy towards football. Yes, you can go home to your family. You're there but "not there". Of COURSE it's not *exactly* like a deployment," he published.
Brady has not yet responded to the backlash from his radio show comment, however, he did post a clip from the same episode to his Instagram page.
In the show, ae also discussed his upcoming game; the Buccaneers play against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.