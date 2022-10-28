Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Are Filing For Divorce & It Sounds Like She's Had Enough
They're finished after 13 years of marriage.
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen are reportedly filing for divorce, ending months of speculation about the future of their relationship.
TMZ, CNN and People each reported that they would file papers sometime on Friday, citing sources familiar with the pair.
"She is the one steering the divorce," People's source said.
However, CNN reports that the two will mutually petition for the divorce in a Florida courtroom.
Brady and Bundchen were married in 2009 and have kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, together.
The couple seemed to be in trouble back in early September, when fans started to speculate that they might be on the verge of a breakup.
That rocky period came after Brady retired and then un-retired from football as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback earlier this year.
Bundchen acknowledged that that move bothered her in an interview with Elle last month.
"Obviously, I have my concerns," she said. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.
"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."
Brady also seemed to hint at trouble in August after he was away from his team for 11 days.
"I'm 45-years old, man. There's a lot of sh*t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can," he said at the time. "You know, it's a continuous process."
Brady also mentioned in a recent podcast that his NFL gig has made it hard for him to celebrate events like birthdays, Christmas and Thanksgiving with family.
“I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’”
Their last Instagram posts about oneanother go back to their respective birthdays in the summer.
Narcity has reached out to both of them for comment.