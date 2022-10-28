7 Warning Signs Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Rumors Are True
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Quarterback Tom Brady has shined on the field for nearly two decades of his career, and not only has that taken a turn this season, but his marriage has also been under a microscope.
At the beginning of September, rumors began to swirl about the couple's marital problems, which evolved into a reported file for divorce (as reported by CNN).*
While Brady has not yet retired from the League, people are starting to wonder if that's what's been affecting his marriage.
How long has Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady been together?
The couple has been together since 2007. They got married in February 2009, and have been husband and wife for 13 years. The pair also have three kids together.
From birthdays to major accomplishments, they've always cheered each other on from afar, but things have changed as of recent.
Who has more money, Gisele Bündchen or Tom Brady?
Currently, Gisele Bündchen is worth more. The supermodel has a net worth of about $400 million and a salary of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
This is the athlete's last year on the field, but he won't be out of the spotlight yet. The star signed a $375 million deal to be an analyst with FOX Sports. Though, that doesn't mean he will surpass his wife.
His salary will come out to $37.5 million/year after he retires, pushing him close to his spouse, but not quite there, yet.
After a 13-year marriage and a whole lot of earnings to sort through, we started to look at the warning signs of their behaviors to see if the rumors could actually be true.
There are a lot of signs that point to trouble in paradise, so Narcity compiled a list of what's gone wrong in the last couple of months.
Gisele Bündchen has been silent on social media.
Bündchen is typically an avid social media user. She used to post funny videos of her and her husband, like when she supported Brady Brand in a viral video of the player on Twitter.
Whether it has been about her kids, family, or health and well-being, the former Victoria's Secret Angel has put a halt to any new photos or messages online.
Her last post on Instagram was nine weeks ago, wishing her son, Jack, a "happy birthday."
On Twitter, her last uploaded tweet was on September 11.
"Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨," it read. This was on the night of Tampa Bay's first game of the season. It's been radio silence since.
Gisele Bündchen has yet to be seen at one of Tom Brady's games.
The mother of three has not yet been seen to support Brady at his games. While she's been silent on social media, we are unclear on what she's been up to during the sports events.
In October 2021, she was uploading the 'gram pictures of her and her children in Buccs jerseys wishing Brady good luck.
Though, her kids have been present and seen cheering their father on this year.
Tom Brady's team has been losing this season and fans blame him.
While it's a team effort, Brady is the star of the Buccaneers and fans absolutely love him. He's the quarterback of the Florida team and though he isn't the reason they win or lose, he is a really important player.
Last night, on October 27, the footballer lost another game this season, pushing the Buccs down to win only three out of five games.
The team won their first game, but as soon as divorce rumors started to surface, his focus has been off.
Tom Brady's behavior has been erratic.
Brady has been scolded off the field for his poor behavior during game time. He recently yelled at his Offensive Line for the way they've been performing and sports fanatics were not happy about it.
He also went on a podcast a couple of weeks ago and compared going away for football is like going away for military deployment. He since apologized for his words.
Tom Brady said he has 'a lot of sh*t going on' after a personal leave.
Tom Brady took a personal leave, which many believed to be a "work/life" balance issue. In the press conference about his absence, which lasted longer than a week, he mentioned that he had "a lot of sh*t going on" and it was a pre-scheduled time off.
On Pat McAfee's show, Ian Rapoport said it was "a family thing" that is positive but was a prior commitment. The host of the show cut in and alleged that "he promised Gisele."
Gisele Bündchen said she wants him 'to be more present.'
In an interview conducted by Elle and published on September 13, she was quoted that football is a violent sport and she'd like for her husband "to be more present."
We know that Brady has played around with the idea of retirement a few times until he made it final that this was to be his last year with the Tampa team and in the NFL.
Gisele Bündchen was spotted at a legal office building in Miami, FL.
According to Page Six, on October 8, photos show the supermodel leaving a building in Miami, FL that is known to be occupied by legal offices.
The photos show her not wearing her wedding ring and covering her face with her laptop as she rushed to her car.
As reported by CNN, multiple sources confirmed that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce.
