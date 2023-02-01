Gisele Bündchen Commented On Tom Brady's Retirement & Fans Think He Screwed Up Big Time
They were still married when he retired last time...
NFL star Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second time on Wednesday and fans were quick to notice his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen left a comment on his Instagram post.
The Brazilian supermodel wrote a short message wishing Brady all the best, and fans couldn't help but point out that the two were still married the last time he made an announcement like this.
"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼" Bündchen wrote on Brady's post.
In a video on Wednesday, Brady announced he was retiring "for good" this time following his decision to retire last year and then unretire 40 days later.
Following his first un-retirement announcement, rumors began swirling that he and his then-wife were heading for divorce.
Many speculated it was his decision to play again that led to the end of his marriage.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback then confirmed that he and Bündchen had finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage..." Brady wrote on Instagram.
The Buccaneers did not make the Super Bowl this year.
Now people on Twitter are joking that he put his marriage on the line and didn't get another championship out of it. Others are suggesting the 45-year-old athlete should try to make it right with Bundchen since he's done with football for good.
One person tweeted, "Tom Brady pulling up to Gisele's house to try and rekindle the marriage as Pete Davidson is leaving."
\u201cTom Brady pulling up to Gisele\u2019s house to try and rekindle the marriage as Pete Davidson is leaving\n\n\u201d— \ud83c\udd7f\ufe0fowered By BlueChew (@\ud83c\udd7f\ufe0fowered By BlueChew) 1675258545
Another person tweeted a video of a man walking up to his ex's front door and having a full-on breakdown as he asks her to take him back.
\u201cTom Brady pulling up to Gisele\u2019s house after retiring\u201d— Chris \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf7 (@Chris \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf7) 1675262983
Another Twitter user posted a video speculating that Brady will announce his un-retirement in one month after Bündchen doesn't take him back.
\u201ctom brady exactly one month from now after his plan to get gisele back doesn\u2019t work\u201d— kam \ud83e\udd0d (@kam \ud83e\udd0d) 1675259618
One person posted a video of what Bündchen's response might be to Brady's news, a.k.a she doesn't believe him.
\u201cTom Brady: \u201cI\u2019m retiring\u201d\n\nGisele: \u201d— Josiah Johnson (@Josiah Johnson) 1675264667
Will Brady try to win his ex-wife back or will he get back in the game?
Page Six reports that Bundchen will speak about their divorce for the first time in an upcoming Vanity Fair feature, so maybe that'll tell give us a hint as to whether they might be able to work things out.
Only time will tell but fans will clearly be watching his next move!
