Tom Brady Issued A 'Difficult' Statement Announcing His Retirement From The NFL

"I have tried my very best these past 22 years."

Global Staff Writer
Tom Brady Issued A 'Difficult' Statement Announcing His Retirement From The NFL
@tombrady | Instagram

After winning seven Super Bowl championships, Tom Brady has officially confirmed his retirement from the NFL via an emotional Instagram post.

Saying it was difficult for him to write, he made the announcement on February 1, after rumours swirled that he was thinking about it.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," wrote Brady in the Instagram post.

After a few more sentences about his love for the sport, he announced his retirement.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

After a fulfilling 22-year-long career in the NFL, which he says he's proud to look back on, Brady explained it's time to "leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

He even gave a shoutout to his Buccaneers teammates, with whom he "loved going to battle."

"You have dug so deep to challenge yourselves, and it inspired me to wake up every day and give you my best," Brady wrote about his teammates. "I am always here for you guys and want to see you continue to push yourselves to be your best. I couldn't be happier with what we accomplished together."

He then thanked the Bucs fans, who he says enriched his and his family's lives. "I have been honoured to play for such a passionate and fun fan base."

He then thanked the city of Tampa, the Glazer family (the owners of the Buccaneers), all Bucs staff members and employees and a few other people who played a pivotal role in the success of his career.

However, he couldn't end his statement without giving a shoutout to his family, his wife, model Gisele Bündchen and their three children, Jack, Benny and Vivi.

"I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. [...] I can never repay you," wrote Brady about his family.

"Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career."

Although he's retiring a Buc, Brady spent most of his career with the New England Patriots.

Pats owner Robert Kraft thanked Brady for his time in a statement on Tuesday.

Kraft said Brady was a "privilege to watch."

