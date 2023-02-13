People Are Comparing Patrick Mahomes To Tom Brady & Why Fans Think The Super Bowl Was Rigged
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year and now sports fans are comparing Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady. However, they are also weaponizing their comparison to say that the referees rigged the calls for the Chiefs win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Twitter users are pointing out the accomplishments Mahomes made in 2022. They wrote what the Chiefs Quarterback achieved in one year only three players matched reached in the course of their careers. One of those athletes was Tom Brady.
One person tweeted that the Kansas athlete is the same age, 27, as Brady was when they earned two rings.
\u201cPatrick Mahomes season:\n\nRegular Season MVP\nSuper Bowl MVP\nLed NFL in Passing TD\nLed NFL in Passing Yards\n\nOnly 3 people have ever accomplished all those in a CAREER (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning & Kurt Warner)\n\nMahomes did it in 1 season.\u201d— Peter Burns (@Peter Burns) 1676294350
However, some football fans are on the app posting that the game was rigged because the NFL wants to create "the next Tom Brady."
One account even published a play Brady made when he was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and said that the refs made the same call for Mahomes.
\u201cChiefs just got a Tom Brady call to win. #SuperBowl #TheRefs #Rigged\n#NFL\u201d— King Bezos Bucks (@King Bezos Bucks) 1676259155
"The NFL is rigged. I didn't watch the game, because the Bengals game was stolen. The NFL has wanted the Chiefs to win because they've been wanting Patrick Mahomes to be the next generation's version of Tom Brady. It's almost disturbing how hard they push," another person published.
Another account posted that Mahomes started to point like Brady and "the refs folded."
\u201cMahomes started pointing like Brady and the refs folded\u201d— N \ud83c\udf27 \ud83e\udd87 (@N \ud83c\udf27 \ud83e\udd87) 1676257770
The idea of the game being rigged come from two different notions.
One is the notion that the referees gamble on who's going to win, which affects their calls on different plays. However, there is no proof that this was happening during the Super Bowl, fans are just speculating their thoughts.
In a second case, fans believe that high-profile players generate the most revenue for the NFL, so calls are made in their favor. There is even a claim that it's similar to professional wrestling, having a fixed outcome for entertainment. Fans are running with this idea as Mahomes is pictured with a WWE Championship belt.
\u201cThe NFL is as rigged and scripted as pro wrestling \n\nHere\u2019s Super Bowl QB Patrick Mahomes rockin a WWE Championship belt after the game\u201d— Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) 1676291360
While people are already passing Brady's nickname to Mahomes, calling him the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), the Quarterback said he'll be catching up to winning seven Super Bowls and playing in 10 of them as the retired Tampa player did.