Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & His Wife Brittany Are East Texas Kids Turned NFL Royalty
They "always represent the 903".
Most Texans who grew up in the state have fond memories of attending Texas high school football games and hanging out with friends to cheer the local teams on.
One of the most well-known couples in the sports league these days, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, had that exact experience in Tyler, TX nearly a decade ago.
Brittany Mahomes has been cheering the quarterback on since his teenage days. Now, she's traded district wins and uncomfortable metal bleachers for air-conditioned box seats and Super Bowl rings.
An Instagram photo posted by Brittany Mahomes at a game.@brittanylynne | Instagram
The pair met at school in 2011, began dating a few years later — even attending prom together — and the rest is history. They finally tied the knot with a beachy ceremony on March 12, 2022.
On their social media, there are still posts dating back to their school years. On some, they are posing happily after Patrick's Friday night football games and even showing off his time as a baseball player.
An Instagram post showing Brittany Mahomes next to a poster of Mahomes in 2014@brittanylynne | Instagram
The sports star then moved on to play for Texas Tech University, where he was recently honored in their Hall of Fame in August 2022.
Patrick and Brittany were back in the East Texas area in February 2022 to attend a Raiders basketball game. They both have mentioned that they "always represent the 903" area any chance they get.
These days, the Mahomes spend much of their time in the Midwest with their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, and another baby on the way. They have cemented themselves as quite the "royal family" in the realm of American football and in the state.
And that story started with two kids living in East Texas.