Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Welcomes Baby Boy & Celebrities Are So Excited For Him
Even Kevin Jonas sent the Quarterback well wishes. 👶
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their baby boy on November 28 and published an official announcement on Instagram yesterday.
Brittany Mahomes is always seen supporting her husband at every game. She's typically holding their daughter, Sterling, and showing off her pregnancy, but now, she might be with her newest born, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, as well as his older sister.
Their second child was born 7 lbs. 8 oz. Though you can't see the little guy's face in their upload, he already has a diamond chain with his nickname on it!
So many of Mahomes' friends commented sharing their good wishes with the family, and many of them are not only athletes but also big-name celebrities...even Kevin Jonas entered the chat putting up three raised hands emojis.
Comedian and show host, Loni Love, replied with hearts and wrote, "welcome to the world Bronze!" She even put "auntie Loni" as a hashtag.
The Josh Abbott Band wished the couple congratulations and said they gave their son a "strong name."
Aside from those in the music and television industry, his team organization and players like Michael Burton and Justin Reid showed a united front swarming the comment section with excitement.
His old college team, Texas Tech, sent their love, as well, including the the NFL Player's Association.
Bronze is extremely loved by family, friends, and fans, especially his mother and father.
As for the little boy growing up to love football, that might be a no-brainer. Health, Performance and Player Development professional, Bobby Stroupe is already recruiting.
"We start in 5 years, Bronze."