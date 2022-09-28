An 'All-Girls' Fantasy Football League Went Viral For How They Drafted Their Teams
"Do you need a back up kicker"
An all-woman fantasy football league has gone viral on TikTok for their creative approach to drafting their squads this NFL season — and even real-life organizations couldn’t help but notice.The September 21 post by TikToker @lindsay_bolamperti shows the members chatting back and forth in a group chat, explaining the rationale behind their picks — "I’ll just take Tom (Brady) cuz he kisses his kids" — and, like many managers, expressing general confusion about the necessity of kickers on a fantasy football team.
The clip already has over two million views and several NFL teams have publicly weighed in on the fantasy league’s atypical approach.
"I literally wanted someone with the last name Swift because Taylor just announced her album," one of the texts reads, referring to third-year Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift.
"Swift is valid for that and many other reasons," the Lions’ official team account commented.
The Detroit Lions' comment on the viral TikTok.lindsay_bolamperti | TikTok
Other viewers relished the often perplexing questions and statements the women made, including, "Do I want 3 quarterbacks," "Do you need a backup kicker," and the (perhaps unintentionally) misspelled, "I have 6 wide receives."
The Chicago Bears’ account particularly enjoyed the latter text, sharing a laughing emoji in response to that manager’s overabundance of wide receivers.
he Chicago Bears' comment on the viral TikTok.lindsay_bolamperti | TikTok
The friends may not know everything about fantasy football but their carefree approach to the hypercompetitive pastime is definitely winning over the internet.
"I have never wanted to be part of a friend group so badly," a TikTok user wrote on the viral video.