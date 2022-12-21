Bengals' Joe Burrow Has A Girlfriend & Rare Photos Of Him Are All Over Olivia Holzmacher's IG
They've been dating since college. 🏈
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has helped his team reach the 2022 NFL playoffs and even last season's Super Bowl, but he didn't go without the support of a special woman in the stands.
To some fans' dismay, the football star, indeed, has a girlfriend named Olivia Holzmacher, and her Instagram is filled with photos from his games dating back to college.
Contrary to Burrow's social media accounts that mostly only feature him, his significant other posts the athlete regularly — giving fans a bit of a "rare" glimpse at his personal life.
When she's not supporting the Bengals star at his events, the 24-year-old works as a Data Analyst for the Kroger company, her LinkedIn states.
In 2019, she graduated from Ohio State University in Columbus, where she previously met Burrow, and the two began their romantic relationship in 2017.
Five years on and her social media still shows their buzzing days at OSU, Burrow's successful time playing at Louisiana State University, and even his 2019 Heisman Trophy reception.
Nowadays, you can see Holzmacher post moments during her boyfriend's offseason attending UFC matches and going on tropical vacations.
She is also the most supportive "football gf," whom you can find attending Burrow's games all over the United States.
Holzmacher is also in good company with other Cincy football partners, like Linebacker Logan Wilson's wife, Morgan. Regular Instagram posts show the pair donning bright oranges, striped patterns, and chic Bengals gear to cheer on their partners.