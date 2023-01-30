Chiefs Player Travis Kelce Roasted The Cincinnati Mayor For Talking Smack Before The Game
"Know your role and shut your mouth."
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championships (23-20). Of course, a game isn't a game without a little competition and it all started with the Cincinnati Mayor trash-talking the opposing team publicly on Twitter.
Mayor Aftab Pureval went on his Twitter page on January 27 and made a "proclamation" calling out players' stats on the team, and even went as far as to joke about Joe Burrow being Patrick Mahomes' dad.
"I, Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the City of Cincinnati do hereby proclaim January 29, 2023 [AFC Championship game day] as 'They Got To Play Us' day in Cincinnati. Thank you," he said.
The mayor even posted a photo of the formal document that he created.
\u201cA WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: \n\n@Bengals\u201d— Aftab Pureval (@Aftab Pureval) 1674839430
That didn't age well.
After the Chiefs' win, Tight End, Travis Kelce, did an interview absolutely roasting the Mayor.
"Hey, I got some wise words for that Cincinnati Mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni," Kelce said.
To which Pureval responded that he "deserved that" and congratulated the team on their win.
\u201cYeah. Deserved that.\n\nCongrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona.\n\nProud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. \n\nWho Dey!\u201d— Aftab Pureval (@Aftab Pureval) 1675050900
Kelce didn't just stop there. He continued the jabs in the post-game press conference.
"I said enough about the Cincinnati mayor. Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor,” he said to a laughing audience.
\u201c\u201cCincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor\u201d \u2014 Travis Kelce\u201d— zach ragan (@zach ragan) 1675084804
The next game is the Super Bowl and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12.
There is no word from the Cincinnati mayor on wat team he'll be rooting for.