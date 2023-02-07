Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Cleared Rumors About Ex-GF Kayla Nicole & His Relationship Status
"I'm in the free market right now, man."
The Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce might just be the NFL's next most sought-after bachelor...following Joe Burrow, of course. From a reality dating show to a long-term commitment, the athlete is coming clean about his current relationship status.
...He's even addressing some rumors about his on-again off-again five-year relationship with on-air host, Kayla Nicole.
On January 10, Kelce went on The Pivot Podcast where he was pressed about his love life.
"I'm in the free market right now, man. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession and, you know, got my feet up outside of football," he said.
So, now that we know he's married to the game and single off the field...what ever happened to his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole?
Back on May 27, Barstool Sports reported that they broke up because Kelce made her pay for half of everything during the course of their relationship.
This was an accusation that Kayla Nicole said was "absurd and very false" on Twitter.
While Kelce admitted on the recent episode that the first couple of years of his career were financially tough for him, he also said this was not accurate.
"Don't buy into that s*t," he laughed with the hosts. "She has a very financially stable life and what she was doing, but you got to be crazy if you think I'd never helped or given her a couple of dollars to grab some food, or she gave me some money to get some food. You know what I mean? We were in a relationship for five years."
Back in 2016, Kelce was on a dating show that aired on E! called Catching Kelce, where 50 women from each U.S. state came to fight for his love.
He said he would never do a reality dating show again and it was something he regrets.
"At the end of the day, I don't think I got portrayed as myself, and there were a lot of things that made me uncomfortable about the show that I don't necessarily want to talk about...but I was asked to do more than what I wanted to," he said.
Kelce's next challenge is playing against his older brother Jason Kelce, a Philadelphia Eagles Center, in the Super Bowl on February 12.