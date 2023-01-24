Women Are Sliding In Joe Burrow's DM's & They All Want A Word With His GF Olivia Holzmacher
"Just tell me what it's like. Just give me something."
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow not only is winning the hearts of avid sports fans but also those who simply find him to be the most attractive player on the field.
No, seriously. Women have taken to TikTok to let the world know how interested they are and they want a word with his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.
One creator addresses a whole video to his partner on January 23, captioned, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."
"First of all, big sorry because I've been sliding into your man's DM's...a lot. But please. Just tell me what it's like. Just give me something. Do it for the girls," she giggled.
Another account also published a video to the app addressing Holzmacher and asked, "are you good?"
According to the comment section, the TikToker was implying that so many women are attracted to Burrow, so it's interpreted that she was asking Holzmacher if she was worried.
One man uploaded a video saying if you're girlfriend doesn't know football, she most likely knows about "Joe Sheisty."
A content creator stitched the video and answered every question about the Quarterback that he asked.
Fans are even bombarding Holzmacher's Instagram page any time she adds a post of him and her together on her timeline.
Her most recent picture with him taken at the MetLife Stadium had the public going as far as telling her to delete the post.
One of her followers asked why she should remove it and the user replied, "because she’s posting my man?"
To which another woman chimed in writing, "this is SO REAL," in capital letters.
Burrow and Holzmacher have been college sweethearts since 2017 and she's always cheering him on at his games.
The couple has not addressed any of these comments made.