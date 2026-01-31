This town 1.5 hours from Toronto is a dreamy getaway with twinkly streets and a quaint harbour

You don't have to go far to find a little slice of snowy paradise. This cozy small town near Toronto is a winter wonderland, and it's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend getaway.

Perched on the shores of a frosty lake, this spot offers several cold-weather activities, quaint shops and more.

Innisfil is a cute small town located about an hour and a half away from Toronto.

It's home to Friday Harbour Resort, an all-season destination featuring attractions, eateries, and winter magic.

You can lace up your skates and go for a glide at Skate Escape, a beloved seasonal attraction at the resort. Open through mid-March, the rink transforms the Piazza into a twinkling winter scene with overhead string lights, cozy themed warming areas and enchanting touches throughout.

Skate rentals are available on-site, along with plenty of snacks to enjoy after you hit the ice. For a post-skate treat, you can head to the Après Skate Lounge, where you'll find winter-inspired cocktails and steaming cups of hot chocolate.

Beyond skating, Friday Harbour Resort offers a lineup of cold-weather activities, including fat biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Or, stay warm at the Games Room at The Nest.

You'll want to spend some time wandering along the charming Promenade, popping into the shops and soaking up the frosty atmosphere.

When it's time to eat, there's no shortage of options, from the Beach Club to Parisienne, a charming French-style bakery serving up classic pastries.

For anyone craving a wintery escape, this picturesque resort makes for a beautiful snowy day trip or weekend getaway.

Skate Escape

Price: Free

When: Thursdays to Sundays until March 22, 2026

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Friday Harbour Resort Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

