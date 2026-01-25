This real-life Hallmark movie town is 1 hour from Toronto and it's a beautiful winter gem
Time to plan a day trip!
You don't have to go far from Toronto to find some Hallmark-worthy magic. This quaint small town, 1 hour from the city, is a real-life movie setting, and it will have you feeling like the lead in your own cold-weather rom-com.
With cozy cafes perfect for warming up after a stroll, storybook streets, and adorable boutiques, this quaint town is a winter gem, and it's no surprise it served as a filming location for a Hallmark movie.
While visiting, you can check out the local shops, take peaceful walks along scenic lakeside paths, sip on hot chocolate at the cafes, and soak up the wintry vibes that make this destination feel magical.
Orangeville is a beautiful town located about an hour away from Toronto.
The picturesque downtown is extra cozy during the winter months, complete with snow-dusted buildings and glowing shop windows.
Orangeville has even appeared in a Hallmark movie, Trading Up Christmas, which centres on big dreams, fresh starts, and finding love in a small-town setting.
"Complemented by historic streetscapes, friendly greetings, and delightful displays of creativity, a visit to Orangeville is a tempting experience, perfectly suited to your tastes," the town's tourism website says.
During the winter months, you can relax at charming cafes such as Cafetown, Greystones Cafe, plant.ed café, Mochaberry Coffee & Co Ltd., and Bluebird Café & Grill.
You can also pop into the local shops or catch a show at Theatre Orangeville.
On Saturdays, you can visit the Winter Farmers' Market, where you'll find local produce and handcrafted goods.
A trip to Orangeville isn't complete without exploring Island Lake Conservation Area. The destination offers 820 acres of lake, wetland and forests, and is extra magical beneath a blanket of snow.
With Hallmark-worthy charm, this cozy small town is a dreamy spot for a wintry escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.