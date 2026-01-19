This Ontario destination feels like a Scandinavian getaway without travelling to Norway
Leave your passport behind!
You don't need a plane to experience a Nordic-style escape. This Ontario destination offers twinkling towns, snowy trails, and major cozy vibes, making it a magical spot to explore this winter.
Destination Ontario has revealed several "hygge-inspired" winter vacation spots in Ontario, featuring Scandinavian coziness without a flight to Denmark or Norway.
This region was one of the places mentioned, and it's worth planning a road trip this snowy season.
Lanark County is a picturesque destination located just an hour from Ottawa.
According to Destination Ontario, it's home to "some of Ontario's prettiest towns and countryside," as well as cozy hygge-inspired stays.
You can visit enchanting villages such as Almonte, Pakenham, Perth, and Smith Falls, where you'll discover warm cafes, quaint streets, and old-world charm.
Almonte is a charming village nestled along a river. The picturesque town has earned the nickname the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario" thanks to the many holiday films shot there. You can even explore the area on a tour to spot some of the iconic filming locations.
You can also explore the Seven Wonders of Lanark County. The driving tour leads to picturesque bridges and scenic parks, and picture-perfect spots.
Lanark County is known as the "Maple Syrup Capital of Ontario" and is home to more than 400 maple syrup producers.
During the late winter and spring, you can visit sugar bushes and enjoy maple festivals for some iconic Canadian fun.
Destination Ontario recommends booking stays at spots like The Monte Retreat and Nevis Estate Boutique Hotel for the ultimate hygge-inspired escape.
If you're looking for a unique getaway without leaving the province, Lanark County offers charming small towns, scenic landscapes, and hidden gems waiting to be explored.
Discover Lanark County website
