Bengals Star Joe Mixon's House Was Investigated By Police & A Minor Is Reportedly Involved
Mixon has had more than one run-in with the police.
There was a police presence at the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon early this morning. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reportedly responded to a "shots fired" call in his neighborhood, Anderson Township.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
It happened on the evening of March 6, and a minor is said to be injured and hospitalized, though the causes of injury have not yet been released.
Mixon's involvement is unclear, but FOX19 reported authorities entered the athlete's home and bordered the entrance with caution tape nearly five hours after the call.
\u201cHere\u2019s a better video of three more people heading inside. @FOX19\u201d— Chancelor Winn (@Chancelor Winn) 1678168316
Mixon was reportedly asked to come out of his home but did not comply. Evidence markers were placed in his front yard, which the FOX19 journalist said are believed to be indicating the location of bullet casings.
When the police left, they took down the tape and no arrests were made.
However, this isn't Mixon's first brush with the cops. Just a few weeks ago, he was charged with pointing a gun at a woman's face and saying, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me."
The charges were dropped not long after, citing a lack of information and the need for further investigation into the case. However, they could be refiled in the future, and a lawsuit could still be filed by the alleged victim.
\u201cBREAKING: there is a warrant for Joe Mixon of the @bengals arrest. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said \u201cyou should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can\u2019 get me\u201d. @Local12\u201d— Cassy Arsenault (@Cassy Arsenault) 1675383257
According to CBC Sports, in 2014, the football player punched a female Oklahoma student in the face and was suspended from his college football team, and ordered to perform community service and undergo counselling.
Because of Mixon's shady past, fans are roasting him online with Twitter memes. Users are comparing his situation to basketball player Ja Morant's, who just a couple of days ago was seen on video at a nightclub with a firearm.
FOX19 reported that the hospitalized juvenile's injuries were minor. The investigation is still ongoing.