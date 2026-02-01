You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 5 of these 12 natural wonders
How many of these have you crossed off your Ontario bucket list?
Ontario is full of places to explore. The province offers so many natural gems, from glistening lakes and wide sandy beaches to cascading waterfalls.
While there's no shortage of incredible sights, true locals can claim they've visited at least five of these 12 must-see natural wonders in the province.
How many have you crossed off your list? If you're missing a few, it's the perfect excuse to plan your next road trip and discover some of Ontario's most breathtaking landscapes.
Agawa Canyon
Why You Need To Go: Carved out over a billion years ago, the Agawa Canyon is a majestic spot to visit in Ontario, and if you haven't been, it's worth adding to your bucket list.
One of the best ways to enjoy it is by train tour from Sault Ste. Marie. The fall is a magical time to experience this natural wonder, when the valleys and hills transform into a tapestry of red and gold.
Crawford Lake
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just an hour from Toronto, this conservation area is home to a rare gem: a meromictic lake, where the layers of water never mix. The result is a mesmerizing turquoise pool that feels almost otherworldly.
A boardwalk trail winds around the lake, and it's an idyllic spot to soak in the views. You can also step back in time at the park's 15th-century Longhouse Village and explore how people lived 600 years ago.
The Grotto
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.
Address: Indian Head Cove, Bruce Trail, Tobermory, ON
Why you need to go: Tucked inside Bruce Peninsula National Park, the Grotto is a legendary natural wonder. This ancient sea cave, framed by towering limestone cliffs and sparkling turquoise waters, feels like a slice of the Greek Isles right in Ontario.
It's a summer hotspot, and from May through October, reservations are required, so make sure to plan your visit ahead of time.
Bonnechere Caves
Price: $25 per adult
Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON
When: Reopening during the May long weekend of 2026
Why you need to go: To experience this mystical Ontario landmark, you'll have to go underground. The Bonnechere Caves feature winding passageways that thread through rocky caverns beneath the surface.
The caves are believed to "have been the bottom of a tropical sea 500 million years ago," letting you step back in time. Inside, you'll find fossils of ancient sea creatures, sparkling stalactites, and more hidden wonders.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've already checked off Niagara Falls, you can make a stop at this impressive Ontario waterfall, often called the "Niagara of the North."
At 40 metres tall, it's the province's second-highest cascade, and it's just a short stroll from the parking lot, making this stunning landmark easy to explore.
Manitoulin Island
Why you need to go: Believe it or not, the world's largest freshwater island is right here in Ontario. Manitoulin Island is a true hidden gem, filled with scenic trails, sparkling beaches, and endless natural beauty.
You can get there by ferry from Tobermory or by driving across the swing bridge. Once on the island, explore historic lighthouses, secret waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and pristine white sand beaches.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $10 + entrance fee per vehicle
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
When: 2026 dates to be announced
Why you need to go: You'll forget you're in Ontario while exploring this natural wonder near Toronto. The Cheltenham Badlands will have you feeling like you've landed on Mars.
The site is "one of the most recognizable and visited natural heritage landmarks in southern Ontario." You can stroll along the boardwalk that winds through the striking red hills and take in the surreal, otherworldly landscape.
Niagara Falls
Why you need to go: Niagara Falls is one of Ontario's most iconic natural wonders, featuring three powerful waterfalls that plunge into a dramatic gorge.
According to Niagara Falls Tourism, more than 6 million cubic feet of water cascade over the Horseshoe Falls every minute during peak summer hours.
Winter transforms the falls into a magical scene, with icy pillars forming around the roaring water for a truly breathtaking view.
Thousand Islands
Why you need to go: The Thousand Islands is a "sightseer's paradise," sprinkled with fairytale-like castles, countless islands, sparkling waters, and charming towns.
Nestled along the Ontario–New York border, it's the perfect weekend getaway. You can cruise around the islands, stroll through waterfront towns like Gananoque, or explore landmarks like the 1000 Islands Tower, Brockville Railway Tunnel, Thousand Islands Playhouse, and Thousand Islands National Park.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON
Why you need to go: Point Pelee is one of the most biodiverse protected areas in Canada, and is home to a range of plants and animals.
You'll find stunning boardwalk trails, silky beaches, sparkling waters, and more at this stunning destination.
It's also the southernmost point of mainland Canada, and you can travel to the very tip of the country while visiting this spot.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures
Price: $33.50 per adult during the winter season
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd, Blue Mountains, ON
Why you need to go: If you're up for some exploration, this is the place to be. Scenic Caves Nature Adventures features scenic trails that wind through 17 majestic geological features, naturally carved by glacial ice over millions of years.
You can wander through a labyrinth of caves and caverns 70 feet below the ground, as well as enjoy several panoramic vistas of Georgian Bay along limestone cliff edges.
The area is also home to a towering suspension bridge, which is the longest in southern Ontario.
Sleeping Giant Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for a Daily Vehicle Permit
Address: R R 1, Pass Lake, ON
Why you need to go: This park is home to rugged Canadian wilderness, and it's worth a visit at least once in your life.
The "Sleeping Giant" refers to a unique rock formation at the park's southern tip that resembles a man lying down.
You can climb to the top of towering cliffs and enjoy majestic views of Lake Superior, as well as explore over 100 km of trails.
