Canada's most liveable major city is this Ontario spot with beautiful parks and waterways
It has lots to enjoy year-round.
An Ontario spot was just crowned Canada's most liveable major city, and, no, it's not Toronto.
The Globe and Mail has revealed the third edition of Canada's Most Liveable Cities, highlighting 100 cities of all sizes from coast to coast.
To create the ranking, the Globe and Mail looked at 454 cities using 58 factors across 10 areas, including housing, health care, safety, and transportation.
This year, a new population filter has been introduced, allowing cities to be compared within similar size ranges.
Ottawa ranked first in the most livable major city category, with Vancouver, B.C., and Winnipeg, Manitoba following in second and third place.
With a population of just over 1 million, the capital city is known for its festivals, attractions, waterways, and green spaces.
One of its most renowned features is the Rideau Canal. During the winter, the canal transforms into the world's largest skating rink, with over 7 kilometres of sparkling ice winding through the heart of the city.
Ottawa is also home to a number of museums and galleries, including the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum, and the National Gallery of Canada.
Despite being a major city, Ottawa offers lots of green spaces and natural areas. Just 15 minutes away, you'll find Gatineau Park, a massive 361-square-kilometre wilderness region with beautiful lookouts, hidden lakes, scenic trails, and more.
Each spring, the city fills with blooms for the Canadian Tulip Festival, while winter brings frosty magic with the annual Winterlude event.
According to the Globe and Mail, Ottawa has a median household income of $119,990. The average primary real estate value in the city is $654,106, while the monthly rent is $1,775.
Toronto, ranked seventh among Canada's most liveable major cities, has a median household income of $91,609, an average home price of $1,076,003, and an average monthly rent of $2,051.
Ottawa placed fourth overall on the list of Canada's most liveable cities, up 12 spots from last year.
North Vancouver earned the title of Canada's most livable city across all categories, followed by West Vancouver and Pitt Meadows.
Ottawa was also recently named the city with the best quality of life in North America by Numbeo.
If you're considering a move to a major city, it seems Ottawa could be one of the best options in the country.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.