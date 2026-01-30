Canada's #1 most livable city was revealed and it's a low-key oceanside spot with lush nature

This spot is stealing the spotlight for 2026! 🏙️

Person hiking in North Vancouver's Lynn Canyon Park. Right: A kayak on abeach in Deep Cove.

This low-key city ranked above Downtown Vancouver and Toronto for Canada's most livable.

@_markprez | Instagram, @jaemiesures | Instagram
Editor

Some places just seem to make living good easier. Work-life balance is a bit more achievable when your walk home is along the sparkling ocean, and downtown living doesn't seem so overwhelming when it's surrounded by a lush forest you can escape into.

One Canadian city that has stood out as the "most livable" in the country offers all that and more — but it's not the major hub you might assume. While people flock to the bustling streets of Toronto or the hustle of Vancouver, this place isn't a major Canadian city.

North Vancouver may be right across the water from Downtown Vancouver, but it stands as its own, as the most livable city in the country.

The Globe and Mail released its annual ranking of Canada’s Most Livable Cities, breaking down various contributing factors to try to answer the question: What actually makes a place good to live? Apparently, a lot of things — with almost "60 variables across 10 categories, from health care and safety to housing and climate resilience," going into the ranking.

North Vancouver scored the top spot in the full ranking of454 Canadian cities. While the city does come with that signature Metro Vancouver housing pricetag, there are a lot of things that help make it one of the best places to live.

It's close to Vancouver, making travel and access to amenities that much easier (just take the SeaBus over to downtown), but it maintains its more low-key feel than a major city. It also has its own beautiful waterfront with great walkability to shops and restaurants.

The Shipyards is a lively area here, with lots of events and things to do, and gorgeous views for your after-dinner stroll.

Within North Vancouver, you have smaller, more quaint neighbourhoods that allow for a different vibe. Deep Cove is the epitome of a small-town lifestyle with its little village, charming storefronts and calm waterfront.

While you have the buiser Lower Lonsdale, you also have an abundance of the thing that draws most people out West — the nature.

Lynn Canyon Park and its trails that wind you past 100-year-old trees and over rushing creeks make a quick and easy retreat into the outdoors here.

While North Vancouver has mild enough temperatures to explore the parks all year round, you can also have some winter fun. You can hit the slopes at Grouse Mountain and Mt. Seymour, or you're just an hour away and a half from Whistler – one of the most popular ski destinations in the country.

Then you have the stunning cascades like Norvan Falls tucked away in the forest, and gems like 30 Foot Pool that will make you feel like you're a million miles away from city life.

There are nearby beaches to enjoy in the summertime, kayaking and paddleboarding along the coast, and hiking trails with unforgettable lookouts.

It's a place that blends together small-town charm, big-city vibes, and serene nature. We can see why North Vancouver has been dubbed Canada's most livable, yet again.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
north vancouvermost livable citycanada most livable cities
TravelCanada
  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

The #1 'most livable city' in Canada is this spot with enchanting forest trails and beaches

You can live with this kind of nature in your backyard ⛰️🏙️

This charming seaside city in BC with fairytale vibes was named among the best spots to live

Sandy beaches, ocean views, and endless beauty.

Yes, Vancouver rent is eye-watering — here are 9 reasons I pay it anyway

Vancouver is bankrupting me but I'm weirdly okay with it...🫣

This Canadian island ranked among the 'world's best' has small town vibes and ancient forest

This B.C. island is full of hidden wonders.✨

Ontario's weather forecast for February reveals that there'll be snowstorms on these days

February will be one of the coldest and snowiest parts of winter in Ontario! 🥶❄️

10 of the cheapest vacation spots for Canadians in 2026 (and no, they're not in the US)

They're not where you might expect... 🤫

This little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your 2026 travel plans

You might get refused entry, if you don't check this. 👇✈️

Tim Hortons is bringing back this donut but you can only order it for a few days

The special donut is on the menu for just a weekend! 👀🍩

Government of Canada jobs for nurses pay you up to $109,000 to travel and work from home

This federal department is hiring community health nurses. 🩺

Canada's tax rates vary so much by province — Here's who pays the most (& the least)

You could be paying thousands more than your provincial neighbour!

'Big daddy' Mark Carney has gone viral worldwide after doing the Heated Rivalry 'leg thing'

It's raised questions about Canada's level of "media training." 💀

5 beautiful small towns in BC that are cheaper to live in than Vancouver

All the beauty of B.C., without the city price tag.

'Canada's warmest saltwater beach' has 1 km of soft sand and rolling dunes

And a cute town to top it off! 🏖️

We asked Canadians if they buy made-in-Canada products in 2026 and here's the reality

"Politics don't affect the groceries in my house."