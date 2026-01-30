Canada's #1 most livable city was revealed and it's a low-key oceanside spot with lush nature
Some places just seem to make living good easier. Work-life balance is a bit more achievable
One Canadian city that has stood out as the "most livable" in the country offers all that and more — but it's not the major hub you might assume. While people flock to the bustling streets of Toronto or the hustle of Vancouver, this place isn't a major Canadian city.
North Vancouver may be right across the water from Downtown Vancouver, but it stands as its own, as the most livable city in the country.
The Globe and Mail released its annual ranking of Canada’s Most Livable Cities, breaking down various contributing factors to try to answer the question: What actually makes a place good to live? Apparently, a lot of things — with almost "60 variables across 10 categories, from health care and safety to housing and climate resilience," going into the ranking.
North Vancouver scored the top spot in the full ranking of454 Canadian cities. While the city does come with that signature Metro Vancouver housing pricetag, there are a lot of things that help make it one of the best places to live.
It's close to Vancouver, making travel and access to amenities that much easier (just take the SeaBus over to downtown), but it maintains its more low-key feel than a major city. It also has its own beautiful waterfront with great walkability to shops and restaurants.
The Shipyards is a lively area here, with lots of events and things to do, and gorgeous views for your after-dinner stroll.
Within North Vancouver, you have smaller, more quaint neighbourhoods that allow for a different vibe. Deep Cove is the epitome of a small-town lifestyle with its little village, charming storefronts and calm waterfront.
While you have the buiser Lower Lonsdale, you also have an abundance of the thing that draws most people out West — the nature.
Lynn Canyon Park and its trails that wind you past 100-year-old trees and over rushing creeks make a quick and easy retreat into the outdoors here.
While North Vancouver has mild enough temperatures to explore the parks all year round, you can also have some winter fun. You can hit the slopes at Grouse Mountain and Mt. Seymour, or you're just an hour away and a half from Whistler – one of the most popular ski destinations in the country.
Then you have the stunning cascades like Norvan Falls tucked away in the forest, and gems like 30 Foot Pool that will make you feel like you're a million miles away from city life.
There are nearby beaches to enjoy in the summertime, kayaking and paddleboarding along the coast, and hiking trails with unforgettable lookouts.
It's a place that blends together small-town charm, big-city vibes, and serene nature. We can see why North Vancouver has been dubbed Canada's most livable, yet again.
